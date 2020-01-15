Army Day 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, Leaders Salute Indian Army

Army Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Army is India's pride.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is celebrated to salute the brave soldiers of the country. On Army Day today, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and leaders from across the parties, sports personalities and celebs also tweeted their praise about the Indian Army.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!" President Ram Nath Kovind said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Army is India's pride and saluted the courage and valour of the soldiers.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army," he tweeted.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a photo with the Indian Army personnel on his Twitter handle.

"On Army Day today, I salute all the valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020," Mr Singh tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes on Army Day.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Today is #ArmyDay. On this occasion, I salute our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to the service of the nation. Let us also remember the martyrs and give their families the strength to cope with their loss. Jai Hind!"

General MM Naravane also congratulated all ranks, families, veterans, Veer Naris and Armed Forces fraternity on 72nd Army Day.

"We are getting women into corps military police. Total 1,700 will be inducted in corps military police. Training of 101 women has already been started from January 6 this year," Army Chief MM Naravane said.

Quoting Captain R Subramanium, former cricketer and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "You have never lived until you have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavor, The protected will never know!!!" - Capt R Subramanium.#Armyday".