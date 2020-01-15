PM 'Prays For Good Health Of Shamima, Her Child' After Army Rescue

Army Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Army is India's pride.

On Army Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video posted by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army that shows a pregnant woman, Shamima, being carried on a stretcher by the Army jawans through heavy snow.



"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

"I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child," he added.

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!



Proud of our Army.



I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

In the video shared by the Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's wing which is currently based in Srinagar, said that Shamima required emergency hospitalisation during heavy snowfall.

"For four hours, over 100 Army persons and 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother and child doing fine," the Chinar Corps said in the tweet.



Earlier in the day, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Several leaders from across the parties, sports personalities and celebs also tweeted their praise about the Indian Army.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, who was the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. The day reconginses this shift and is celebrated to salute the brave soldiers of the country.