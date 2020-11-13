Arjun Rampal At Narcotics Bureau Office For Questioning In Anti-Drugs Probe

Actor Arjun Rampal has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai for questioning in an anti-drugs probe. Mr Rampal's girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, was questioned by the central agency on Wednesday.

On Monday, Mr Rampal's Mumbai home was searched by the NCB. Ms Demetriades's brother Agisialos Demetriades has been arrested twice over alleged links to anti-drugs cases.

The probe agency has already questioned several actors amid the expanding probe that started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai home in June.