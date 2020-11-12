Actor Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Questioned By Anti-Drugs Agency NCB For Second Day

Bollywood Drugs Probe: Gabriella Demetriades was called today for 2nd round of questioning.

Actor Arjun Rampals's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was questioned today by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for the second day on Thursday as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood, an official said.

On Wednesday, Ms Demetriades was questioned by the bureau officials for almost six hours. She was called again for another round of questioning, and she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai today, the official said.

The NCB had earlier summoned Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades after conducting raid at the actor's Mumbai home on Monday.

The probing agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actors driver, he said.

A day before the raid at Arjun Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case, the official said.

The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

