APJ Abdul Kalam To Droupadi Murmu: 10 Indian Leaders Who Flew In Fighter Jets

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday flew in a Rafale fighter jet at the Ambala Air Force Base in Haryana, becoming the first Indian head of state to take a sortie in the Indian Air Force's most advanced multirole combat aircraft. In May, Rafale jets from this very base had taken off as part of Operation Sindoor, India's precision air offensive on terror targets in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Over the years, several Indian leaders have taken to the skies to witness the Indian Air Force's operational strength firsthand.

Indian Leaders To Have Flown In India Jets

Presidents and PMs

Droupadi Murmu

In April 2023, President Murmu flew in a Sukhoi-30MKI from Assam's Tezpur, becoming the second woman head of state to do so. Two years later, she took a sortie in a Rafale.

Pratibha Patil

In 2009, President Pratibha Patil flew in a Su-30 MKI from the IAF base at Pune (Lohegaon). At age 74, she became the first woman head of state in India to take such a sortie, clocking approximately 30 minutes.

APJ Abdul Kalam

President APJ Abdul Kalam flew in a Su-30 MKI in 2006. He was the first Indian head of state to fly a fighter jet. Despite being 74 at the time, he spent about 40 minutes in the cockpit. He later said he became a scientist only because he couldn't become a pilot.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew in an indigenously built Tejas light combat aircraft in Bengaluru in 2023. Recounting the experience, he later said that the sortie left him with "a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential."

Ministers

Rajnath Singh

In 2019, Rajnath Singh became the first defence minister to fly in the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. He described the experience as "thrilling."

Nirmala Sitharaman

In 2018, then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman undertook a 30-minute sortie in a Su-30 MKI fighter jet from Jodhpur air-base, wearing a G-suit and sitting in the rear seat behind the pilot. She was the first woman defence minister to do so, calling the experience "eye-opening" in terms of operational preparedness.

Kiren Rijiju

In 2016, Kiren Rijiju, then Minister of State for Home Affairs, flew in a Su-30 MKI from Air Force Station Halwara, Punjab. He flew for about 30 minutes in the supersonic jet.

Rao Inderjit Singh

In 2015, Rao Inderjit Singh, as Minister of State for Defence, flew a Su-30 MKI from Hindon Air Base near Delhi.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy

BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a trained pilot, flew a Su-30 MKI during the Aero India show in Bengaluru in 2015.

George Fernandes

In 2003, Defence Minister George Fernandes flew a Su-30 MKI from Lohegaon Air Force Station near Pune, at the age of 73.