Defence Minister Sitharaman Flies In Sukhoi Jet In 45-Minute Sortie

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman strapped herself into a G-suit today and became the second Indian woman leader to go on a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet. The supersonic jet took off from Jodhpur Air Force station this morning.
Earlier, Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and APJ Abdul Kalam had also flown in the fighter. In 2003, then defence minister George Fernandes became the first VIP to take a fighter sortie. In May 2016, Union minister Kiren Rijiju joined the elite list.
As India's first woman defence minister, Ms Sitharaman has spent a lot of time travelling to Army, Air Force and Navy bases to understand their operations. A few days ago, she was onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian sea to witness the operations of the MiG-29 fighter off the deck of the ship and other Naval exercises.
For her sortie, Ms Sitharaman wore a flight overall and a G-Suit, or anti-gravity suit, which ensures comfort when the jet takes tight turns. She also wore a helmet with an oxygen mask. The Minister took the rear seat of the fighter and was in constant communication with the pilot in front through an intercom.
The twin-jet fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.