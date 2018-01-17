Defence Minister Sitharaman Flies In Sukhoi Jet In 45-Minute Sortie India's first woman defence minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, who flew in a Sukhoi 30 jet today, has spent a lot of time travelling to Army, Air Force and Navy bases to understand their operations. Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Abdul Kalam had also flown on the fighter planes earlier.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took off on Sukhoi-30 fighter jet from Jodhpur. New Delhi: Highlights Nirmala Sitharaman took a 45-minute sortie on a Sukhoi-30 The aircraft took off from the Jodhpur Air Force Station In Rajasthan Earlier, the minister was onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya



Earlier, Former Presidents Pratibha Patil and APJ Abdul Kalam had also flown in the fighter. In 2003, then defence minister George Fernandes became the first VIP to take a fighter sortie. In May 2016, Union minister Kiren Rijiju joined the elite list.



As India's first woman defence minister, Ms Sitharaman has spent a lot of time travelling to Army, Air Force and Navy bases to understand their operations. A few days ago, she was onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian sea to witness the operations of the MiG-29 fighter off the deck of the ship and other Naval exercises.

Nirmala Sitharaman was the second woman leader after Pratibha Patil to fly on a fighter jet.

For her sortie, Ms Sitharaman wore a flight overall and a G-Suit, or anti-gravity suit, which ensures comfort when the jet takes tight turns. She also wore a helmet with an oxygen mask. The Minister took the rear seat of the fighter and was in constant communication with the pilot in front through an intercom.



The Sukhoi-30 MKI has nuclear strike capability and can penetrate deep in enemy territory.



The twin-jet fighter was developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force.



