Defence Minister Rajnath Singh 'All Set' To Fly In Tejas Fighter

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wore a G-suit this morning as he readied himself to fly in the homemade light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas in Bengaluru. He will be the first defence minister to fly in this aircraft.

Mr Singh walked up to the aircraft along with the pilot, climbed up the steps and buckled himself into the backseat. Wearing a white helmet and an oxygen mask, the Defence Minister was seen waving before the fighter jet took off. He was briefed by the pilot and other Air Force officials on board the LCA Tejas.

"All set for the day," Mr Singh had tweeted earlier, sharing two photos.

Mr Singh, 68, will fly a sortie in the twin-seater version of Tejas from the HAL airport in the city after a briefing by Indian Air Force pilots.

All Set For The Day! pic.twitter.com/JUUdzafutq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 19, 2019

Last Friday, Tejas became the first aircraft in India to successfully perform an "arrested landing" in Goa, in what is being billed as a major step in the programme to make the jet ready for service with the Navy.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. The naval version of the LCA is in development stage.

Mr Singh will also attend an exhibition of products of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Bengaluru.

Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. Last year, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over Rs 50,000 crore.

In January this year, Nirmala Sitharaman, who was the Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's previous government, became the second Indian woman leader to go on a sortie on a Sukhoi-30 fighter jet. The supersonic jet took off for the 45-minute ride from the Jodhpur Air Force station.

