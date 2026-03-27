Anti-Drone Systems, AI-Powered CCTV: Noida Airport's Multi-Layered Defence

Travellers using the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar will be protected by an advanced security framework as the site develops into India's largest aviation hub. Beyond offering world-class facilities, the airport is being engineered as a high-tech fortress to ensure the safety of passengers and infrastructure on a global scale.

The security strategy for the airport, which is set to be inaugurated tomorrow, is built on a multi-layered system. The outer boundary will have"Smart Perimeter Security", which includes high-security fencing, ground sensors, and motion detectors. These systems are designed to identify any attempted intrusion immediately and send alerts to a central control room.

Inside the airport complex, thousands of AI-powered CCTV cameras will provide continuous surveillance. These cameras are equipped with facial recognition technology and behavioural analysis capabilities, allowing for the automated detection of suspicious activities in real time.

A total of 1,047 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will be deployed at the facility, working alongside local police, intelligence agencies, and Quick Reaction Teams. Commandos equipped with modern weaponry will also be stationed at the site, with the overall security command resting with the CISF Commandant.

To make security checks both swift and accurate, the airport is installing state-of-the-art screening tools. These include 3D X-ray baggage scanners, Explosives Detection Systems (EDS), and biometric verification systems to confirm the identity of passengers efficiently.

Addressing modern security risks, the airport will implement an advanced anti-drone system. This technology will monitor drone activity and can neutralise potential aerial threats.

The digital infrastructure of the airport is also being fortified. A robust cybersecurity network is being established to prevent data theft, hacking, or any system breaches. To handle physical emergencies, the airport will have dedicated firefighting units, medical response teams, and a comprehensive disaster management plan to ensure a reaction within minutes.