Andhra Temple To Kumbh Mela: A Look At Major Stampedes In India This Year

At least nine people died in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Saturday. The incident took place during a massive gathering of devotees at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Disturbing visuals from the temple in Kasibugga showed bodies lying in the premises as rescue operations were underway.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragedy, describing the deaths as “heartbreaking”. He also requested local officials and public representatives to visit the site and oversee the relief measures.

The Last Five Stampedes In India

September 27, 2025 (Karur, Tamil Nadu)

At least 40 people died in a stampede at a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, as part of his state-wide political tour. Over 50 people were injured. The meeting, held at Velusamypuram, drew several thousand people who had been packed into congested roads since the morning, triggering the stampede.

June 4, 2025 (Bengaluru, Karnataka)

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory parade following the team's maiden IPL win in 18 years turned into tragedy. At least 11 people lost their lives and 50 others were injured in a stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

May 3, 2025 (Goa)

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede at North Goa's Shirgaon village. The tragedy occurred during a large gathering at the Shirgaon Temple, where devotees had assembled for an annual procession. Panic spread through the crowd, triggering a sudden and chaotic rush.

February 15, 2025 (New Delhi)

At least 18 people, including five children, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The tragedy occurred after a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela was underway. The incident happened on the foot-overbridges connecting two platforms, when some passengers slipped while descending, triggering panic and a deadly crush.

January 29, 2025 (Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh)

A stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya, leaving 30 people dead and at least 60 injured. Officials said a massive crowd of pilgrims had gathered to take the holy dip on the auspicious occasion, which led to the tragic incident.