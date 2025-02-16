Advertisement
New Delhi:

At least 15 people were killed and several were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, caused by a sudden rush of passengers who tried to board trains for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high level inquiry has been ordered on the "unfortunate incident". 

According to sources, the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital for treatment. 

Deputy commissioner of police (railway) said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform. The Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14, the official said in a statement. 

Eyewitnesses said due to a huge rush at the station, several passengers fainted due to suffocation.  

Here are the updates on New Delhi Railway Station stampede:

Feb 16, 2025 01:18 (IST)
Delhi Lt Governor At Hospital Where Stampede Victims Are Admitted

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has reached the LNJP hospital to where the stampede victims were rushed to.

Feb 16, 2025 01:15 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari On Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he was "deeply saddened by the loss of lives" at the accident at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Feb 16, 2025 01:03 (IST)
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: AAP's Atishi Hits Out At Centre, Uttar Pradesh Government

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi slammed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lack of arrangements for devotees going for the Maha Kumbh. 

"Such an incident is very sad. Neither the central government nor the Uttar Pradesh government are concerned about the safety of the people. There are no arrangements in Prayagraj nor are there any concrete traffic arrangements for the devotees coming from different states of the country. I request the railway department to provide help to the people as soon as possible," she said in a post in Hindi on X. 

Feb 16, 2025 01:00 (IST)
New Delhi Railway Stampede: "Authorities Assisting Those Who Have Been Affected," Says PM Modi

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Feb 16, 2025 00:59 (IST)
"High-Level Inquiry Ordered": Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Feb 16, 2025 00:57 (IST)
"Trains To Prayagraj Delayed, Several Passengers Gathered At Same Platform"

Deputy commissioner of police (railway) said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform. The Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14, the official said in a statement. 

Feb 16, 2025 00:49 (IST)
"Extremely Pained By Loss Of Lives": Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives.

"Devastating news from New Delhi Railway Station. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to stampede on Railway platform. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy of the injured," Mr Singh said in a post on X.

Feb 16, 2025 00:47 (IST)
15, Including 3 Children, Dead In Maha Kumbh Rush At Delhi Rail Station

At least 15 people were killed and several were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, caused by a sudden rush of passengers who tried to board trains for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. 

