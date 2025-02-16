At least 15 people were killed and several were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, caused by a sudden rush of passengers who tried to board trains for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said a high level inquiry has been ordered on the "unfortunate incident".

According to sources, the injured were rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain (LNJP) Hospital for treatment.

Deputy commissioner of police (railway) said many people were present on platform number 14 when the Prayagraj Express train was standing at the platform. The Swantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express were delayed and the passengers of these trains were also present on platform numbers 12, 13 and 14, the official said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses said due to a huge rush at the station, several passengers fainted due to suffocation.

