After Delhi Stampede Horror, Opposition's "Exact Figures" Demand To Centre

Hours after a devastating stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station that led to 18 deaths and left several others injured last night, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Centre and the Railways, accusing them of negligence and failure to manage the crisis.

"The news of several people dying and many getting injured due to the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and distressing. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," Mr Gandhi said.

He blamed the government and the railway administration for failing to anticipate the crowd surge, particularly given the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ मचने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद और व्यथित करने वाली है।



शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



यह घटना एक बार फिर रेलवे की नाकामी और सरकार… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2025

"This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Considering the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj, better arrangements should have been made at the station. The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence," Mr Gandhi added.

READ | "No One Was Listening": Air Force Official Recounts Delhi Stampede Horror

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed her brother's concerns, calling the loss of lives "extremely sad."

"The news of the death of many people including women and children in the stampede due to crowd at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भीड़ की वजह से मची भगदड़ में महिलाओं और बच्चों समेत कई लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति प्रदान करें। शोक-संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 16, 2025

Party leader KC Venugopal went further, calling the stampede a "massive calamity" and raised questions about the Centre's handling of the situation.

READ | "My Sister Was Dead When We Found Her": Chilling Tales From Delhi Stampede

"This kind of a disaster taking place in the national capital, under the direct watch of the Central Government, shows that the government is utterly incompetent and is only capable of PR, not actual management. The Government has again tried to downplay the situation. When will we know the exact figures of the dead and injured? Why were crowd control measures not in place? Why did the railways not run special trains when they knew this crowd was to be anticipated in light of the Mahakumbh? Mr Venugopal asked.

The stampede at New Delhi Railway Station is shocking and deeply tragic. The visuals that have come out are scary, and point to a massive calamity. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.



This kind… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 16, 2025

Former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav called for the resignation of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

What We Know So Far

The stampede happened around 9:55 PM on Saturday night on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the New Delhi Railway Station. The crowd consisted mostly of passengers bound for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh is currently taking place.

The stampede resulted in the deaths of 18 people, including 11 women and four children - two of whom were under the age of 10. Fifteen others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The Delhi Police have launched an official investigation into the incident. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the station and analysing public announcements made at the time.

Eyewitness Accounts

Passengers present at the scene described horrifying moments of chaos.

A survivor, Dharmendra Singh, said he was travelling with his family when the stampede broke out.

"I was going to Prayagraj but many trains were running late or were cancelled. The station was overcrowded. There were far more people than I have ever seen at this station. In front of me, six or seven women were taken away on stretchers," Mr Singh said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Another passenger, Pramod Chaurasia, described the intensity of the crowd surge.

"I had a sleeper-class ticket for Purushottam Express, but even those with confirmed tickets could not board the train. One of my friends and a female passenger got stuck in the crowd. There was too much pushing and jostling. We managed to stay safe by waiting outside with our children."

One of the victims' relatives broke down as he described losing his mother in the crush.

"We were travelling to our home in Chhapra, Bihar, in a group, but my mother died in the chaos. People were pushing each other. The doctor has confirmed to us that my mother has died," the relative said.

Government Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," President Droupadi Murmu said in a post on X.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2025

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also expressed his grief at the deaths

"Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he said.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 15, 2025

The Railways has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the victims' families, Rs 2.5 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries.