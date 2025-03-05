Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Coolies Who Helped Passengers During Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the rising number of stampedes at railway stations after interaction with coolies who helped passengers during the February 15 tragedy.

Saddened by their plight, Rahul Gandhi said he would fight for their rights with all his might.

In a post on X, he highlighted the tragic consequences of such incidents, stating, "The increasing number of stampedes at railway stations and other public places is a matter of great concern. Many innocent people lose their lives or suffer injuries in these unfortunate events. We need to come together and find ways to prevent such tragedies".

"किसी-किसी दिन खाने के भी पैसे नहीं होते। हम घर पर पैसे भेजें या खाना खाएं।" हमारे कुली भाई ऐसी मुश्किलों में जीने को मजबूर हैं।



नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ के दौरान इन लोगों ने अपनी जान जोख़िम में डालकर लोगों की मदद की, लेकिन इनकी आवाज़ नहीं सुनी जा रही।



मैं इनकी मांगों को… pic.twitter.com/s8YGzoVYE7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 5, 2025

Gandhi also sought public participation in addressing the issue, urging people to share their suggestions on improving crowd management and enhancing security at railway stations.

"If you have any ideas to improve crowd management, strengthen security, or suggest any other measures, please share them. We will listen to the voice of India!" he added.

Along with his post, the Congress leader shared a video of his interaction with coolies at New Delhi Railway Station, acknowledging their critical role in assisting passengers during emergencies. He met with them to personally thank them for their courageous efforts during the February 15 stampede, which claimed 18 lives.

During their discussion, the coolies recounted the chaotic scene on that fateful night when a massive crowd gathered at platforms 14 and 15, leading to the deadly stampede. They spoke of their struggle to rescue trapped passengers, despite the dangers to their own lives.

Beyond their heroic actions that day, the porters also shared the harsh realities of their daily lives with Gandhi. Many of them revealed that they often struggle to afford a single meal, having to choose between sending money home or feeding themselves.

Gandhi remarked: "Our Porter brothers are forced to live in such hardship. They risk their lives to help others, yet their voices remain unheard."

He vowed to take up their cause at the highest level, asserting: "During the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, these workers put their own lives at risk to save others. But their struggles go unnoticed. I will bring their demands before the government and fight with all my strength for their rights!"

At least 18 people, including five children, were killed and over a dozen were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, which was caused by a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela was held.

