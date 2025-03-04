Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Replaced Weeks After Stampede

Sukhwinder Singh was appointed Delhi Division DRM in July 2023 and his two-year term was ending later this year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Replaced Weeks After Stampede
the order did not say anything about Sukhwinder Singh's new posting. (File)
New Delhi:

Delhi Divisional Railway Manager Sukhwinder Singh was transferred on Tuesday, according to an official order issued over a fortnight after a stampede killed 18 passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station.

Sukhwinder Singh was appointed Delhi Division DRM in July 2023 and his two-year term was ending later this year.

The transfer order issued by the Railway Ministry said Pushpesh R Tripathi from the North Central Railway Zone will replace Mr Singh. However, the order did not say anything about Mr Singh's new posting.

"The Ministry of Railways has with the approval of the President decided that Shri Pushpesh R Tripathi, NFHAG (non-functional higher administrative grade)/IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers)/North Central Railway should be transferred and posted as DRM/Delhi/Northern Railway vice Shri Sukhwinder Singh, IRSEE, orders for whom will follow," the order said.

Railway officials denied suggestion that Mr Singh's transfer was linked with the February 15 stampede, but sources said his new posting has been pushed forward due to the tragedy at the New Delhi Station that killed 18 people and injured dozens.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
New Delhi Railway Stampede, New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi Divisional Railway Manager
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now