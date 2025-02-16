New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Names Of Victims Released By Authorities

At least 18 people, mostly women and children, died and dozens were injured in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night. Among the victims were nine people from Bihar, eight from Delhi and one from Haryana.

Full list:

Children:

Riya Singh, 7, daughter of Opil Singh, resident of Sagarpur, Delhi

Pooja Kumar, 8, daughter of Raj Kumar Manjhi, resident of Nawada, Bihar

Neeraj, 12, son of Indrajit Paswan resident of Vaishali, Bihar

Suruchi, 11, daughter of Manoj Shah, resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Vijay Sah, 15, son of Ram Sarup Sah, resident of Samastipur, Bihar

Women:

Baby Kumari, 24, daughter of Prabhu Sah, resident of Bijwasan, Delhi

Sangeeta Malik, 34, wife of Mohit Malik, resident of Bhiwani, Haryana

Poonam, 34, wife of Virendra Singh, resident of Mahavir Enclave, Delhi

Lalita Devi, 35, wife of Santosh, resident of Parana, Bihar

Poonam Devi, 40, wife of Meghnath, resident of Saran, Bihar

Mamta Jha, 40, wife of Vipin Jha, resident of Nangloi, Delhi

Krishna Devi, 40, wife of Vijay Shah, resident of Samastipur, Bihar

Shanti Devi, 40, wife of Raj Kumar Manjhi, resident of Nawada, Bihar

Pinky Devi, 41, wife of Upendra Sharma, resident of Sangam Vihar, Delhi

Sheela Devi, 50, wife of Umesh Giri, resident of Sarita Vihar, Delhi

Aha Devi, 79, wife of Ravindi Nath, resident of Buxar, Bihar

Men:

Vyom, 25, son of Dharamvir, resident of Bawana, Delhi

Manoj, 47, son of Panchdev Kushwaha, resident of Nangloi, Delhi

Injured people were undergoing treatment at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital.

The LNJP hospital has released helpline numbers: +919873617028 and 011-23501207.

A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been announced for the victims' families, Rs 2.5 lakh for those severely injured, and Rs 1 lakh for minor injuries.

Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station

The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station took place when hundreds of passengers were waiting to board trains for Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj to attend the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

A senior railway official said the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have grieved the deaths.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for a speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu said in a post on X.

PM Modi said he was "distressed" by the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede," he said.