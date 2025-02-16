What Led To Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station And How It Unfolded

At least 18 people, including 11 women and four children, died after a huge rush of passengers caused by two delayed trains and a special Express train to Maha Kumbh led to a stampede at the New Delhi Railway station on Saturday night. Over a dozen people have also been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

The incident took place around 9.55 pm, prompting an emergency response from authorities.

The Ministry of Railways has ordered an inquiry into the "unfortunate" incident and formed a two-member high-level committee to investigate the matter.

What led to the stampede?

Delays in train departures and the sale of around 1,500 general tickets exacerbated the situation and contributed to the overwhelming crowd, officials said.

According to the police, platforms number 13 and 14 at the New Delhi Railway station were already crowded as many people were waiting to board two trains - Swatantrata Senani and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani - which were delayed. Amid this, a special train for Maha Kumbh, the Prayagraj Express, was to leave at 10:10 pm from platform number 14.

As the time for the train to Prayagraj neared, more and more people started gathering on the platform, adding to the existing rush. During this time, more than a thousand general tickets were bought by passengers to go to Maha Kumbh, officials said.

Additionally, a rumour also spread among people that the Prayagraj Express was going to arrive on a different platform.

This led to the passengers pushing each other and rushing towards the stairs, causing a stampede.

A wave of similar incidents has been taking place recently as special trains are arranged for the Maha Kumbh - a grand festival held only once every 12 years. Earlier this week, some passengers at Bihar's Madhubani railway station broke the glass windows of the Swatantrata Senani Express - which goes to Delhi via Prayagraj - after they were unable to board the train.

President, PM Modi express grief

President Droupadi Murmu said she was deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured," she said.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called the incident "unfortunate" and "tragic" and expressed grief over the loss of lives. "My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation," he said.