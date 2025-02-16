Ground Report: 12 Hours After Stampede, Delhi Station Remains Crowded

The New Delhi Railway Station continued to witness a surge in crowd more than 12 hours after at least 18 people, mostly women and children, died in a stampede while waiting to board trains to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh festival is being hosted.

More police personnel have now been deployed to the platforms and ropes are being used to regulate the crowds after the incident, which took place around 10 pm on Saturday.

"There was a lot of rush at the platform numbers 12, 15 and 16. There is no such crowd usually," a man who had a shop at the station told NDTV.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the causes of the accident, has said additional special trains were being run from New Delhi to clear the rush of devotees.

Railways has also announced the names of two high administrative group officials, who will be part of the inquiry committee constituted to probe the stampede.

Narsingh Deo, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway and Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Northern Railway are the members of the committee.

The committee has commenced its inquiry and has given orders to secure all video footage of the New Delhi Railway Station.

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced for the families of those killed in the incident. Those seriously injured will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries 1 lakh, the railway said.

What Led To Stampede At Delhi Railway Station

Eyewitnesses claimed that the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station broke out after a rumour spread among people that the Prayagraj Express was going to arrive on a different platform. The Railway authorities, however, have denied the claim.

Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Upadhyay said some people who were coming down from a foot-over bridge towards platform numbers 14 and 15 using stairs slipped and fell on others.

"No train was cancelled, nor was there any change in platform," he said.

He also said that at the time of the incident, the Patna-bound Magadh Express was standing at platform number 14 and the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was stationed at platform number 15.

Maha Kumbh Rush

Millions of devotees from across the country have been visiting Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 50 crore devotees have so far taken a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, considered holy among Hindus.

The event has also led to massive traffic in Prayagraj and neighbouring cities.

The festival is scheduled to continue till February 26.