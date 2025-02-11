Video: 35-km Traffic Jam On Maha Kumbh Route, Devotees Spend Night On Highway

Thousands of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj had to spend the night on a highway as their vehicles stood still for hours in Bihar due to a 35-km-long traffic jam. Queues of trucks, buses, and cars were seen on the Rohtas-National Highway in Sasaram this morning, as the devotees waited for the traffic to be cleared.

Reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Police's decision to ban the entry of big vehicles in Prayagraj impacted traffic movement and led to traffic jam in Rohtas.

Prayagraj is expecting a massive turnout today ahead of Maghi Purnima - the fifth of the six sacred days for the 'snan'. The city has already declared a no-vehicle zone at the fair site which will be extended to the entire city this evening.

Tired of sitting and waiting, many devotees have started to walk on foot, while some are waiting on the side of the highway, waiting for the traffic to clear up. People stuck in traffic have complained of hunger, thirst and cold.

Passengers have demanded a quick solution from the administration. The traffic police said efforts are being made to control the traffic gradually.

Prayagraj authorities have issued new traffic restrictions to avoid crowding and another stampede. Different parking zones have been designated for different routes, where the devotees coming from outside the city must park their vehicles.

The traffic arrangement will remain in force until devotees smoothly exit the fair area tomorrow. Essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions.

The restrictions will also apply to the vehicles of Kalpvasis, who live by the Sangam for a fixed period.

On Monday, thousands of devotees going to the Maha Kumbh were stranded on highways due to massive traffic jams, reportedly spanning 300 km.

The police in several districts of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had to stop vehicle movement on a route to Prayagraj.