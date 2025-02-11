New Traffic Rules In Prayagraj Ahead Of Next Big Day At Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj authorities have issued new restrictions ahead of the next big day at the Maha Kumbh. As the city expects crores of devotees to take a dip on the occasion of Maghi Purnima - the fifth of the six sacred days for the 'snan' - cops have clamped down on traffic movement in the city. The restrictions follow a stampede that killed at least 30 pilgrims during the early hours of January 29.

The fair area has been declared a no-vehicle zone since 4 am on Tuesday amid efforts to reduce crowding. This will be extended to the entire city from 5 pm onwards. Different parking zones have been designated for different routes, where the devotees coming from outside the city must park their vehicles.

The traffic arrangement will remain in force until devotees smoothly exit the fair area tomorrow. Essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions.

The restrictions will also apply to the vehicles of Kalpvasis, who live by the Sangam for a fixed period.

On Monday night, during a meeting with police and civic officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the arrangements made for the occasion. Mr Adityanth called for a well-structured traffic and crowd management plan. He also directed the officials to fully utilise the available parking capacity of over 5 lakh vehicles.

"Long queues of vehicles should not be allowed to form on roads. Traffic congestion must be prevented at all costs," he said.

The traffic advisory comes following a stampede on the second shahi snan (holy bath) on Mauni Amavasya on January 29. According to the official data, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede.

A video taken just before the Maha Kumbh stampede incident shows that barricades were set up along the road to prevent people from walking directly on the road. However, in a bid to move forward, the crowd broke the barricades and started running ahead.

A three-member judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the causes of the stampede and submit a report in a month. The panel comprises Justice Harsh Kumar, former Director General VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer VK Singh.

In addition to the judicial probe, the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who died.

Maha Kumbh, the world's largest congregation of people, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26. As of February 10, 44.74 crore people had attended the Kumbh.