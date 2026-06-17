Jagan Reddy's Party Under Fire For 'Kilos Of Makeup' Jibe At Minister

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh after alleged remarks by YSR Congress Party leader Gudivada Amarnath against the current Home Minister - the Telugu Desam party's Vangalapudi Anitha - triggered pushback from the ruling BJP-led alliance.

Speaking at a public meeting Wednesday, Amarnath mocked Anitha's appearance and claimed that she wore 'kilos of makeup'. The comments invited a strong reaction from the TDP leaders, who accused the former Commerce Minister of making sexist and disrespectful remarks.

Anitha called the remarks as more than a personal insult. "What a YSRCP leader said about me on camera, at a public meeting was not merely an insult. It was a vile, casteist attack aimed at humiliating a woman and a Dalit holding a constitutional office," she said.

She said such attacks would not intimidate her and vowed to continue her public service.

Senior TDP leader Nara Lokesh also condemned the remarks and accused the YSRCP of encouraging a toxic political culture. "The disgraceful misogynist remarks against Vangalapudi Anitha Garu expose the true character of the YSRCP," he said.

He further stated that targeting a woman and a Dalit leader was unacceptable and demanded an apology from the YSRCP.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jansena chief Pawan Kalyan also joined the criticism, saying political debates should focus on policies rather than personal attacks.

"The remarks made against Home Minister Anitha are objectionable. Commenting on a woman's attire and appearance amounts to insulting every ordinary woman," Pawan Kalyan said. He urged political leaders to maintain dignity and responsibility in public life.

Meanwhile, TDP women leaders staged protests and symbolically hit a flex banner of Gudivada Amarnath with eggs and slippers, while demanding an apology for the alleged remarks.

Responding to the controversy, YSRCP leaders rejected the allegations and accused the government of diverting attention from law and order issues.

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala alleged that the Home Minister was using diversionary politics instead of addressing rising crime and public safety concerns in the state.

The war of words has further intensified political tensions between the ruling alliance and the opposition YSRCP, with both sides continuing to trade sharp accusations over the issue.