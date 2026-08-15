Andhra Minister Faints During Independence Day Event In Tirupati

Tense moments prevailed at the Tirupati Police Parade Grounds on Saturday when Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy suddenly fell ill while addressing the gathering during the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

The minister had been standing on the stage and speaking for more than an hour when he suddenly appeared to lose his balance and collapsed, leaning towards one side.

The unexpected incident sent security personnel and officials into a state of alert, as they immediately rushed to his aid.

The quick response of his personal security staff and officials helped prevent the minister from sustaining any serious injury. They supported him and ensured that he received immediate medical attention at the venue.

According to doctors who examined the minister, he reportedly suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, which caused him to become weak and lose his balance. Medical personnel attended to him promptly and monitored his condition.

Officials later said that the minister's health condition was stable.

The incident, however, caused a brief halt in the Independence Day programme.

The celebrations were held at the Tirupati Police Parade Grounds, with officials, police personnel and other dignitaries participating in the national event.

Reddy is the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister and represents the Atmakur Assembly constituency.

Reddy, 74, began his electoral career with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983 and later served as a minister in N.T. Rama Rao's government. He later joined the Congress and held key portfolios, including Information & Public Relations, Municipal Administration and Finance.

After stints with the Congress and YSR Congress Party, he returned to the TDP in 2024, won the Atmakur Assembly seat and became a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.