Andhra Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Demands "Packet Of Ganja"

A bizarre incident created panic and drew huge crowds in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district after a young man climbed a mobile cell tower and demanded a packet of ganja and refused to come down for several hours.

The man, identified as Hanumanthu, climbed the tower and started shouting, attracting the attention of nearby residents.

Witnesses said he repeatedly pleaded with authorities and locals, shouting in Telugu, "Mee kaallu pattukunta, Sir... naaku oka ganjaayi packet ippinchandi, Sir" (I'll fall at your feet, Sir... please get me a packet of ganja, Sir)."

The unusual scene quickly turned into a tense drama as locals gathered near the tower, fearing the youth might jump.

Videos from the spot, which are now circulating on social media, showed Hanumanthu sitting precariously at a dangerous height while shouting and refusing to climb down.

Police and emergency personnel rushed to the area and began efforts to convince him to come down safely.

After prolonged counselling and negotiations, police managed to bring him down safely and shifted to a nearby government hospital for medical examination and treatment

Authorities suspect the youth may have been under emotional distress or influenced by addiction to narcotic substances.