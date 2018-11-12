"Great Asset To BJP": Leaders Pay Tributes To Union Minister Ananth Kumar

Expressing his sadness over Ananth Kumar's death, PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 12, 2018 07:21 IST
Bengaluru: 

Union minister Ananth Kumar, 59, died at 2 am Monday at Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. He was suffering from cancer. He represented Karnataka in the Lok Sabha from the Bengaluru south constituency since 1996. He was in charge of the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry since May 2014 and Parliamentary Affairs since June 2016 in the Modi government. Several political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to social media to express their condolences.

Expressing his sadness over Ananth Kumar's death, PM Modi, in a tweet, said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

In another tweet, he said Ananth Kumar "was a great asset to the BJP organistaion".

 

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over Ananth Kumar's death, saying the passing of the "veteran" parliamentarian was "a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka."

Union home minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to say that he was "absolutely shocked and pained" by Ananth Kumar's death. "His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable," he tweeted.

 

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she felt "deep sense of grief" on hearing about his death. She tweeted saying that Bengaluru "was in his head and heart, always."

Former chief minister of Karnataka and current minister in the Modi government, Sadananda Gowda, said it was "unbelievable" that his "friend, brother Ananthkumar is no more".

Union minister Suresh Prabhu said he was "shocked, extremely saddened...about this unbelievable news of my real dear friend of years Ananath Kumar passing away."

Ananth Kumar was born on July 22 in 1959, in Bengaluru and completed his graduation and law degree from Karnataka University, according to news agency ANI. He is survived by wife Tejaswini and daughters Aiswarya and Vijeta.

