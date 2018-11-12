Union Minister Ananth Kumar Dies At 59

Ananth Kumar held charge of two key ministries, Chemicals and Fertilizers and Parliamentary Affairs.

Senior BJP leader and cabinet minister Ananth Kumar died at 2 this morning at a hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59. The union minister was suffering from cancer and had returned from the US last month after treatment at a cancer institute in New York.

Mr Kumar's wife Tejaswini and his two daughters were with him in his last moments. His body will be kept at National College in Bengaluru for last tributes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the family. "Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work," PM Modi tweeted.

Mr Kumar was a lawmaker from south Bengaluru constituency in Lok Sabha. He held charge of two key ministries -- Chemicals and Fertilizers since May 2014 and Parliamentary Affairs since July 2016 in the Narendra Modi government.

Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda expressed grief over his death. "Shocked, it's unbelievable. My friend, brother Ananth Kumar is no more," he wrote.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also expressed sorrow over his death. "Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri Ananth Kumar is no more with us. Served BJP all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss," she tweeted.