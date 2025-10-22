"Amiu Zubeen": Assam BJP's Rally Calls for Justice In Zubeen Garg's Death

The streets of Nalbari in Assam turned into a sea of emotion on Wednesday after thousands joined the "Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen" (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) rally organised by the state BJP, seeking justice for the late musician and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

From students to elderly fans, people poured in from nearby towns and villages, holding banners, portraits, and placards bearing Zubeen's face. The turnout reflected how the singer's sudden death has left a lasting wound in Assam's heart.

Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, alongside Assam Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabarua and Chandra Mohan Patowary, GMDA President Narayan Deka, State BJP General Secretary Anup Barman, and State Youth Morcha President Rakesh Das led the rally.

Minister Jayanta Mallabarua said the turnout spoke for itself.

"More than 75,000 people gathered here today, not for politics but for justice. Zubeen belonged to every Assamese household. People are demanding a time-bound SIT probe, and we believe the court will deliver justice soon," he said.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, who shared a decades-long friendship with Zubeen, choked up as he spoke to the crowd.

"He wasn't just a singer, he was my brother, my best friend. Zubeen brought me back to Assam and even named my magazine Maya. Every BJP member, every Assamese, is demanding justice for him," Margherita said.

He also announced that the BJP plans to open music schools in every constituency and install a life-size statue of Zubeen Garg to celebrate his legacy.