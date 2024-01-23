'Ramchandra Ki Jai': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics From Ayodhya Temple Visit

Amitabh Bachchan was seen standing in front of the new Ram Lalla idol

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan today shared pictures from his visit to the newly-built Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In the pictures posted on his official account on X, Mr Bachchan can be seen standing with folded hands in front of the new Ram Lalla idol, which was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra Ki Jai," Mr Bachchan wrote, who was among over 7,000 distinguished guests who were invited to the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) in Ayodhya.

T 4899 - बोल सिया पति रामचंद्र की जय 🚩 pic.twitter.com/6S8rhQD8Uk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 22, 2024

On Monday, the megastar was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Prime Minister Modi at the grand event in Ayodhya.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, PM Modi was seen greeting the 81-year-old actor, who was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, with folded hands with the latter reciprocating in kind.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi greets Actor Amitabh Bachchan present at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya #RamMandirPranPrathisthapic.twitter.com/72E2M0FcCD — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya: Report

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya, which is abuzz with the opening of the Ram temple.

Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has not disclosed the size and the value of the plot.

According to reports, it is a 10,000 sqft plot and is about 15 minutes away from the Ram temple.

New Ram Lalla Consecrated At Ayodhya Temple

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday at an event led by Prime Minister Modi, who said it marked an "advent of a new era".

The 51-inch idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, was dressed in a yellow dhoti with a golden crown, and necklaces, holding a golden bow and arrow.

The idol has been carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj.