Amitabh Bachchan Buys Land In Ayodhya For Rs 14.5 Crore: Report

Amitabh Bachchan said Ayodhya holds a special place in his heart. (File)

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly bought a plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya, the holy town in Uttar Pradesh where the majestic Ram temple is set to open its doors later this month.

Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) has not disclosed the size and the value of the plot. But industry sources suggest it is around 10,000 sqft and costs Rs 14.5 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

The Sarayu, spread over 51 acres, will be formally inaugurated on January 22, the day the grand consecration ceremony of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will be held in Ayodhya.

It is about 15 minutes away from the temple and half an hour from the airport, according to the developer. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028 and have a five-star palace hotel.

"I am looking forward to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart. The timeless spirituality and cultural richness of Ayodhya have forged an emotional connection that transcends geographical boundaries," Mr Bachchan said at an event.

"This is a start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity seamlessly co-exist, creating an emotional tapestry that resonates with me deeply. I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," the report quoted him as saying.

His birthplace Prayagraj (earlier Allahabad) is a four-hour drive from Ayodhya.

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said BigB was the "first citizen" of The Sarayu and his investment will turn the project into a "symbol of Ayodhya's global spiritual significance".

He said the superstar's investment in the Ayodhya project "reflects confidence in the city's economic potential and deep appreciation for its spiritual heritage."