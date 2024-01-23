Ayodhya Ram Temple Open To Public Today, Day After Grand Event

The gates will open to the public from 7 am to 11:30 am and then again from 2 pm to 7 pm.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be thrown open to the public this morning, a day after the much-celebrated consecration ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by a host of politicians and celebrities.

The 'pran pratishtha' rituals were carried out yesterday, with PM Modi prostrating himself before the Ram Lalla idol. The ceremony witnessed the presence of dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Prime Minister Modi, expressing his emotions on Twitter, said, "The extraordinary moment of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla's life in Ayodhya Dham is going to leave everyone emotional. It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme. Jai Siya Ram!"

अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम लला की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अलौकिक क्षण हर किसी को भाव-विभोर करने वाला है। इस दिव्य कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा बनना मेरा परम सौभाग्य है। जय सियाराम! https://t.co/GAuJXuB63A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2024

Following the ritual, PM Modi addressed a gathering of about 8,000, consisting of seers, individuals associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and celebrities from various fields. The Prime Minister also visited the Kuber Tila and interacted with workers involved in the temple's construction.

While the ceremony was broadcast to the nation, senior BJP leaders like JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the event through live streaming. However, Opposition leaders chose to skip the event. The run-up to the consecration ceremony was marked by political sparring between the ruling BJP and the Opposition, with the latter terming it an "RSS-BJP event".

Several BJP-run states declared the day a holiday to allow people to witness the ceremony on TV and participate in local temple events. The atmosphere in Ayodhya was further enhanced by a devotional "Mangal Dhwani," featuring 50 traditional musical instruments from across the country.

The construction of the Ram Temple comes after a prolonged legal battle that concluded with the Supreme Court ruling in favour of the temple in November 2019. Prime Minister Modi, addressing the nation, declared the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol as the advent of a new era.

"I have come before you are witnessing the divine consciousness in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There's so much to say but, but there's a lump in my throat. After unprecedented patience, innumerable sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived. I congratulate the country on this occasion," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi called for unity and insisted that the temple is not just a symbol of triumph but also humility, showcasing India's maturity in resolving historical disputes. He urged critics to reconsider their views, stating that Ram symbolises energy, not fire, and is a solution, not a dispute.

"The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of the Indian society's peace, patience and mutual harmony. We can see this has not given birth to a fire, but an energy," he said.

In a powerful and emotional speech after the consecration ceremony, PM Modi said the temple represents peace, patience, harmony, and amity in Indian society. He invoked the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam,' stating that Ram defines the world as a family.