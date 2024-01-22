"Seek Lord Ram's Forgiveness, Because...": PM Modi On Ayodhya Temple

Addressing the large gathering after the 'pran pratistha' rituals at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, "Our Ram has finally arrived."

"I have come before you are witnessing the divine consciousness in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There's so much to say but, but there's a lump in my throat. After unprecedented patience, innumerable sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived. I congratulate the country on this occasion," the Prime Minister said.

Ram Lalla, he said, will "no longer live in a tent". Saying that this moment of consecration is a blessing from Lord Ram, he said January 22 is "not a date on a calendar, but the dawn of a new era".

Equating the consecration ceremony with breaking free of a mindset of slavery, he said it is a blessing that we are alive to witness this historic event. "Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, moment. It is Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," he said. He also sought forgiveness from the deity and said there must have been some lapse because of which it took so long to reach this point.

Saying that "Ram's existence was questioned", the Prime Minister said, "In India's Constitution, in its first page, there's Lord Ram. I thank the Supreme Court for maintaining the dignity of law."

Some people, he said, had warned that the construction of the Ram Temple will light a fire. "Such people could not understand the purity of India's social consciousness. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of the Indian society's peace, patience and mutual harmony. We can see this has not given birth to a fire, but an energy," he said.

"Ram is not a fire, he is an energy. Ram is not a dispute, he is a solution. Ram is not just ours, he is everyone's," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Today, we did not just see the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol, but also the pran pratishtha of the unbreakable unity of India."

Laying down a vision for the country's development in the future, the Prime Minister said, "Ram's temple has been built. Now what? Every citizen's consciousness should extend from dev (god) to desh (country) and from Ram to rashtra (nation)."