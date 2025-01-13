India Gained "True Independence" On Ram Temple Consecration Day: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the date of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi" as the "true independence" of Bharat, which faced "parachakra" (enemy attack) for several centuries, was established on this day.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the grand Ayodhya temple on January 22, 2024, in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, as per the Hindu lunar calendar, the consecration ceremony completed one year on January 11, 2025.

Bhagwat asserted that the Ram temple movement was not started to oppose anyone.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief insisted this movement was started to awaken the "self" (swa) of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the path to the world.

He was speaking after presenting the "National Devi Ahilya Award" to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in Indore.

Bhagwat pointed out there was no discord in the country during the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya last year.

After receiving the award, Rai declared he is dedicating this honour to all known and unknown people of the Ram Mandir movement who helped in building the grand Ram temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Referring to different phases of struggles faced by the movement, Rai said the temple was a symbol of "Hindustan ki Moonchh (moustache)" (the national pride) and he was just a medium for its construction.

The prestigious award is given every year by the Indore-based social organization, "Shri Ahilyotsav Samiti", to prominent persons in recognition of their contribution in different social spheres.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is the president of this organization.

Addressing the gathering, Mahajan said a grand memorial dedicated to Devi Ahilyabai, the iconic ruler of the former Holkar dynasty of Indore, will be built in the city so that people become familiar with her life character.

Over the years, the National Devi Ahilya Award has been given to well-known personalities like Nanaji Deshmukh, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Raghunath Anant Mashelkar and Sudha Murty.

