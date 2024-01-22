Ram Lalla Idol Revealed At Ayodhya Temple, Adorned In Gold, Flowers

PM Modi is leading the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple

Adorned with gold and flowers, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was revealed today shortly before the grand 'pran pratistha' ceremony at the Ayodhya temple today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the consecration ceremony, offered his prayers to the deity, flanked by several saints in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present.

The 51-inch idol, carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, had been covered with a veil in the days leading up to today's ceremony.

The Ram Lalla idol on the ground floor of the new temple represents five-yea-old Ram. The first floor of the temple, which is yet to be built, will have the idol of Raja Ram, along with Sita, Laxman and Hanuman.

Earlier, a photograph of the idol that went viral on social media had sparked a row, with the chief priest of the temple demanding a probe into who circulated it. The photograph, the priest said, showed the eyes of the idol.

"The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol went viral on social media," chief priest Satyendra Das had said.

A galaxy of film stars, sportspersons, musicians, industrialists and other noted personalities have reached the holy town for the ground consecration ceremony. Over 11,000 invitations have been sent out to noted personalities. The Opposition has stayed away from the event. While some parties have accused the BJP of politicising the religious occasion, other Opposition leaders have said they would visit the temple later.