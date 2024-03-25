Sculptor Arun Yogiraj Carves Small Ram Lalla Idol In Ayodhya, Pics Go Viral

The famed artist took to X to share the images which have gone viral.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj who created the Ram Lalla idol for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, has created a miniature version of the deity, capturing the hearts of devotees. The famed artist took to X to share the images which have gone viral.

''After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram Lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya,'' Mr Yogiraj shared on X while sharing the pics.

See the post here:

After the selection of the main Murti of Ram lalla, I carved another small Ram lalla murti (Stone) in my free time at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/KBO0rgXVPq — Arun Yogiraj (@yogiraj_arun) March 23, 2024

Earlier, the sculptor also shared a picture of special tools he used to carve the eyes of the statue. He wrote, "Thought of sharing this silver hammer with the golden chisel using which I carved the divine eyes (Netronmilana) of Ram Lalla, Ayodhya."

The 51-inch-tall idol which shows Ram Lalla as a five-year-old standing on a lotus was created by Mr Yogiraj out of Krishna Shila (black schist). The rock was brought from Karnataka after it was found and excavated during a levelling exercise on an agricultural plot.

After the idol was placed in the sanctum sanctorum or ‘garbha griha' of the newly-built Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the Karnataka-based sculptor said he considers himself the "luckiest person" on earth.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," Mr Yogiraj told news agency ANI.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj, one of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, comes from a family with a rich legacy of the craft. His father and grandfather were renowned sculptors. After completing his MBA, Mr Yogiraj worked in a private company for a while but wanted to follow his ancestors' legacy. Since 2008, he has been creating statues, gaining nationwide recognition.

The 30-foot statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, a centre of attraction in the grand canopy behind the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate, was also crafted by Mr Yogiraj.

Among his other works, a 12-foot-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Kedarnath and a 21-foot-tall Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysore district have been widely covered in the media.