The Ayodhya Blockbuster, Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif

Actors and celebrities take selfies at the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

A huge group of actors and celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and couples Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif attended the Ram temple's consecration in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya today.

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Rajkumar Hirani; actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit Nene along with her husband Sriram Nene, and producer Mahaveer Jain also came to the temple town.

Many were seen clicking selfies at their seats when Prime Minister Narendra Modi started addressing people. Some of those seen taking selfies were Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Rajkumar Hirani, Akash Ambani, and Vicky Kaushal.

Hema Malini, Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Shankar Mahadevan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Shefali Shah, Vipul Shah, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Aadinath Mangeshkar, Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam were among those who arrived in the temple town on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi was photographed getting out of a chartered plane at Ayodhya airport. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha and son, "RRR" star Ram Charan.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are shooting for their upcoming film "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan", gave their wishes in a video message on social media.

"Both of us wish you Jai Shri Ram! It's a big day for all devotees of Lord Ram across the world. After a wait of hundreds of years Ram Lalla is returning to his abode in a grand temple in Ayodhya. We wish you and your family on this pious day," Akshay Kumar said in the clip.

Tiger Shroff said watching this day become a reality is a big deal. "We are waiting for the time when we will light up lamps to welcome Shri Ram," said the actor, whose father Jackie Shroff attended the 'pran prathishtha' today.

Anupam Kher, who reached Ayodhya on Sunday, said regardless of religion, the country has come together today. Kangana Ranaut, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday, said it appears as if she has been transported into a "pauranik kaal". She also posted a series of her pictures from the temple site.

"This is a divine experience. If we talk about development, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has completely changed Uttar Pradesh. Ayodhya will go on to become even more famous than Rome's Vatican City, not just in terms of development, but spirituality as well. Our icon, Ram Lalla, will guide the whole world," Ms Ranaut said.

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Vivek Oberoi also attended the ceremony.

With inputs from PTI