Amit Shah To Plant 4 Croreth Sapling At CRPF's Centre In Greater Noida Tomorrow

The collective target of planting 1.5 crore saplings was set for the year 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will plant four croreth sapling at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday.

The Home Minister will also electronically inaugurate the newly constructed 15 magnificent buildings of various types in eight different campuses of CRPF in the event.

The massive, humane and one-of-its-kind initiative, plantation drive across the country was launched by the Home Minister on July 12, 2020.

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under the leadership of the Home Minister, the MHA said in a statement, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have planted more than 3.55 crore saplings collectively across the nation in a span of three years from 2020 to 2022.

The collective target of planting 1.5 crore saplings by all Central Reserve Police Forces was set for the year 2023, taking the total sapling plantation to five crore which will be an exemplary contribution of the CAPFs to the overall environmental protection efforts of the Nation. "It will also be a symbol of true gratitude to Mother Earth," said the MHA.

"A timetable was drawn up on the appropriate species to be planted in specified sectors and a nodal officer was appointed for the purpose. It was decided that as far as possible local species should be planted and at least half of the total plantation be constituted of long-lasting trees with a lifecycle of 100 years or more. Besides, care was taken that medicinal and environment-friendly trees be preferred," the statement read.

Besides staying true to its commitment to maintaining the internal security of the nation and upholding the unity and integrity of the nation, CAPFs reiterate their firm dedication towards aligning its future endeavours in tune with environment protection, conservation and preservation, states the MHA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)