Amit Shah Launches Bharat Taxi, First Cooperative-Led Ride-Hailing Platform

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched 'Bharat Taxi', India's first cooperative-led ride-hailing platform, after a successful two-month pilot operation.

The service has been initially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, and will be expanded across all states and Union Territories within two years.

"In three years, Bharat Taxi will be rolled out across the country, from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya," Shah said after launching the platform.

He said the profits will be shared with drivers associated with Bharat Taxi.

Customers can hail cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers through the platform.

The ride-hailing service market in the country is currently dominated by a handful of players, like Uber, Ola and Rapido.

Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, and established on June 6, 2025, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model with direct profit distribution among drivers.

This positions the platform as an indigenous alternative to foreign investment-based ride-hailing platforms.

Backed by eight top cooperative organisations, the platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

According to the cooperation ministry, Bharat Taxi has emerged as the world's first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, and the world's largest driver-owned mobility platform.

Since its pilot launch, over 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform, more than 1 lakh users have registered, and over 10,000 rides have been completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

Around Rs 10 crore has been distributed directly to drivers so far. The platform prioritises social security for drivers called 'Sarathis'— through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings and a dedicated support system.

Support centres operate at seven locations in Delhi.

