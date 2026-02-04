Bharat Taxi App To Launch In Delhi On February 5, 2.5 Lakh Vehicles To Join

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will formally launch Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, on February 5, 2026, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Aimed at challenging private players such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, the platform is built on a driver-ownership model, with each driver holding five shares and no commission deducted per ride. The launch will include an awareness rally for drivers, or "Sarathis", with around 2.5 lakh vehicles expected to be registered initially.

Driver-Owned Model With Zero Commission

Bharat Taxi operates on a cooperative model, where drivers are owners rather than commission-based partners. Each driver will hold five shares in the cooperative, and no commission will be deducted from rides. Instead, drivers will pay a flat Rs 30 daily fee to use the app.

Fares Up to 30% Cheaper Than Ola and Uber

Officials claim Bharat Taxi could be up to 30% cheaper than existing ride-hailing services. Private platforms typically charge Rs 30-50 as commission per ride, which Bharat Taxi removes, allowing passengers to benefit from lower fares. Around 2.5 lakh vehicles are expected to join the platform in Delhi-NCR.

Safety Measures and Police Support

The app includes in-built safety features and a dedicated helpline. In addition, 35 special booths have been set up with the Delhi Police to address passenger complaints quickly. Drivers on the platform, known as "Sarathis", will have verified records.

Backed by Major Cooperative Institutions

Bharat Taxi is operated by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited, supported by leading cooperative bodies including IFFCO, Amul, NCDC, NABARD, NDDB, KRIBHCO, NAFED and NCEL.

Successful Pilot Phase

The app had a soft launch in December 2025 in Delhi and Gujarat. During the pilot phase, it recorded an average of 5,500 rides daily, including 4,000 airport trips, with over 1.4 lakh drivers already registered. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



In the coming years, Bharat Taxi aims to expand to all States and cities across the country within the next two years, establish dedicated support centres in every State, further strengthen drivers' social security, and develop a sustainable, inclusive, and cooperative-based mobility ecosystem through deeper integration with national digital public infrastructure.