Delhi To Get Bharat Taxis On January 1, An Alternative To Ola, Uber, Rapido

The residents of Delhi are set to get an alternative to the app-based cabs - India's first cooperative taxi service 'Bharat Taxi' launched by the Centre - on January 1. All the preparations for the taxi service have been completed, and it will serve as an additional option in addition to app-based aggregators like Ola, Uber, and Rapido.

The app, a zero-commission model, will be operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited.

Cars, auto-rickshaws, and bikes will all be available through the service. It will be available on both Android and iOS. Users can register with their mobile number, enter their pick-up and drop-off locations, choose a ride, and track their journey in real time. The app offers features such as user-friendly mobile booking, transparent fare structure, real-time vehicle tracking, a multilingual interface, and 24x7 customer support. Safety features include integration with Delhi Police and other agencies, verified driver onboarding, and the ability to share ride details.

This app aims to curb uncontrolled surge pricing during peak hours. Provisions have also been made to address everyday complaints, such as drivers refusing rides and cancelling bookings.

The Bharat Taxi app model will also be based on a driver-owned cooperative system, providing drivers with higher income and better working conditions. The drivers will receive up to 80 per cent of the fare directly, for which a monthly credit system has been built, sources said. The platform will provide drivers with an independent and equitable alternative instead of relying on private companies.

According to government sources, 56,000 drivers have registered on the Bharat Taxi app. While the testing has been completed in Delhi, a similar trial is also underway in Gujarat's Rajkot - where it is expected to launch on February 1. It will gradually be expanded to more than 20 cities, officials said.