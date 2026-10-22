Under Fire For Racist Video, Delhi Content Creator Apologises, Cops On Hunt

A Delhi based content creator who had come under fire over a video in which he was seen racially abusing a man from Northeast has now apologised for his offensive video.

The creator, identified as Amir Shokeen, was slammed all across after a purported video showing him making racially derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura went viral on social media. The video triggered widespread condemnation across the Northeast.

The controversy prompted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to direct the state's DGP to coordinate with the Delhi Police, while leaders cutting across party lines have demanded action against the content creator.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also reacted strongly to the video vowing action against Shokeen. "This evil man will be punished. There was a delay in lodging the official complaint, but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson," he said.

"People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," the minister added.

Amid widespread backlash, Shokeen on Wednesday put out another video apologising for the offensive video. Shokeen claimed that the video was scripted and that the man featured in it was known to him.

He said the man had previously worked at a friend's cafe in Ahmedabad and described the exchange as a humorous video in which both of them were joking. He maintained that he had no intention of insulting anyone through the video.

"I apologise with folded hands if I hurt anyone. It was not my intention. I love and respect everyone," he said in the apology video.

The BJP has claimed the content creator is associated with the Congress.

Meanwhile, a team of Delhi Police reached Shokeen's house in the Capital on Thursday morning. He has been on the run since the outrage over his video.

Political parties and leaders in Tripura, including the CPI (M), Congress and Tipra Motha Party (TMP), have strongly condemned the reported incident and demanded action against the content creator.

Two youth and student organisations affiliated with the TMP have also lodged police complaints in Agartala against Shokeen over an allegedly racist video targeting a youth from the state and containing derogatory remarks.