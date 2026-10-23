Amid Drug Problem In Punjab, Man Caught Stealing Syringes From Hospital

Chandigarh: In a case that brings the focus back on Punjab's drug problem, a youth allegedly attempted to steal 10 to 12 syringes from the operation theatre (OT) of Moga Civil Hospital after arriving there on the pretext of accompanying another youth for treatment. He was caught by a security guard while allegedly trying to flee with the syringes.

According to information, two youths arrived at the civil hospital for treatment. While one of them was being treated, the other allegedly took 10 to 12 syringes kept inside the operation theatre, put them in his pocket and tried to escape. However, a security guard deployed outside the hospital noticed him and caught him. The stolen syringes were also recovered from his possession.

The incident comes amid reports that people who inject drugs are facing difficulties obtaining syringes from several medical stores in Moga. This has raised concerns over attempts to procure syringes from hospitals, although the motive behind the alleged theft in this particular case has not been independently established.

Dr Bajrang, who was present at the hospital, said, "Two youths had come to the hospital for treatment. While one of them was being treated, the other picked up syringes and tried to run away. The security guard caught him. The police were informed about the incident."

Police personnel reached the hospital after receiving information from the staff and took the accused into custody. Police personnel Sukhdeep Singh said, "We received information from the hospital and reached the spot. The youth was taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway."

The incident has once again brought attention to the challenges posed by drug addiction in Punjab, including the availability of injecting equipment and security concerns at public healthcare facilities. The police are investigating the case to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft.

