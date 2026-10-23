48 Delhi Villages To Get Urban Status: What It Means For Their Residents

Delhi's last 48 rural villages are set to get urban status, a move the Rekha Gupta government says will help bring better roads, water supply, sewerage and other civic amenities to areas that have long been waiting for planned development.

The decision will cover the remaining 48 of Delhi's 357 villages. The other 309 have already been declared urban.

The government said on Friday the change would allow civic agencies to assess development needs, prepare plans and coordinate work in the villages. Their status will formally change only after an official notification.

The proposal is not new. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved it in February, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House cleared it in September.

Several of the villages are already surrounded by urban areas but continue to be classified as rural, making land-use approvals and development projects more complicated.

What Changes For Residents?

The villages will be declared urban under Section 507(a) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. This will provide a legal basis for planning roads, drainage, drinking water supply, sanitation, street lighting and waste management.

But the urban tag will not automatically permit fresh construction or changes in land use. Residents and property owners will still have to follow building regulations, approved plans and statutory permissions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the aim was to bring villages into Delhi's development framework while preserving their identity and heritage.

The decision comes after the Centre notified the Master Plan for Delhi 2047 in August. Earlier, residents' groups had complained that urbanisation of other villages had not always resulted in better civic services. They also raised concerns over delays in updating land records.

Full List Of 48 Villages

Bakoli, Hamidpur, Palla, Kulakpur, Singhola, Sungarpur Delhi, Sungarpur Shahdara, Tajpur Kalan, Tehri Daulatpur, Rajpur Kalan, Auchandi, Mungeshpur, Shahpur Garhi, Nizampur Rasidpur, Chatesar, Pur Delhi, Jagatpur Delhi, Sultanpur Majra, Pur Shahdara, Sabapur Delhi, Badarpur Khadar, Bakiaabad, Khanpur Khani and Jafrabad.

Jagatpur Shahdara, Badarpur Majra Burari, Fatehpur Beri, Chandan Hola, Badusarai, Deorala, Ghumanhera, Jainpur, Jhatikara, Kanganheri, Raghopur, Rawta, Shikarpur, Bijwasan, Nanak Heri, Bakargarh, Dhansa, Galibpur, Issapur, Kair, Mundela Kalan, Mundela Khurd, Surakhpur and Chak Chilla.

