Amid Akali-BJP Alliance Buzz, AAP Steps Up Attack On Majithia Over Drugs

Amid the growing buzz of a possible alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its attack on senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia, accusing him of profiting from the drug trade.

The political offensive comes as the Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a supplementary chargesheet, reportedly spanning around 40,000 pages, in the disproportionate assets case against Majithia before a special court in Mohali. The investigation concerns assets and financial transactions during the period from March 2, 2007, to March 21, 2017.

AAP leaders have sought to link the case to alleged drug-money transactions.

Majithia has rejected the allegations, insisting that the latest filing relates to the disproportionate assets case and not a drug case.

AAP general secretary Baltej Singh Pannu said the chargesheet had been filed in connection with FIR No. 22, registered on June 25, 2025, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code. The case concerns alleged assets disproportionate to Majithia's known sources of income.

Sisodia Accuses Majithia, Hints at BJP-Akali Understanding

AAP leader Manish Sisodia congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the chargesheet and alleged that Majithia had earned Rs 736 crore through drug trafficking and deposited the money in bank accounts linked to his companies.

In a post on X, Sisodia said, "I once again congratulate Punjab CM @BhagwantMann for his courage and determination. The chargesheet filed by the Punjab Police against Majithia today states how he earned Rs 736 crore by selling drugs and deposited the money in his companies' bank accounts. After this chargesheet, Majithia will rot in jail for the rest of his life."

Sisodia further alleged that the drug trade gained a foothold in Punjab during the SAD-BJP government's 2007-2017 tenure.

"The entire Punjab knows that chitta entered Punjab during the ten years of the Akali Dal-BJP government (2007-2017). Majithia was so powerful that nobody dared to speak against him. The same Majithia was sent to jail by Bhagwant Mann, and a chargesheet has now been filed against him in court," he said.

Targeting the BJP, Sisodia alleged that the drug supply route from Pakistan had declined under the Mann government, while much of the supply was now coming from Gujarat.

Majithia Hits Back, Calls Allegations False

Majithia rejected Sisodia's allegations and accused the AAP leader of misleading the public. He argued that the latest chargesheet was part of the disproportionate assets case and had nothing to do with a drug case.

In a post on X, Majithia said, "Jugnu, stop lying! No chargesheet has been filed in the drug case in the past five years, neither the original nor the supplementary one. This is a supplementary chargesheet in a disproportionate assets case. It took a year and a half to concoct this story, which is nothing but a bundle of lies. Truth will prevail. I will neither stop nor bow down from raising people's issues".