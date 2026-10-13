Akali Dal's Big Focus On Women In Punjab, Through Drugs, Financial Help

With Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party government seeking to strengthen its outreach among women through its proposed 'Mawan Dheeyan Satkar' scheme, the Shiromani Akali Dal is stepping up its own women-centric campaign, combining the promise of financial empowerment with a renewed offensive against the drug menace ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has addressed a large gathering of women in Bathinda, using the platform to target the Bhagwant Mann government over its unfulfilled promises to women and alleged failure to curb drug trafficking.

The outreach comes as both parties look to consolidate women's support, an electoral constituency that could play a crucial role in the next assembly elections.

While the AAP government has sought to woo women with its proposed financial assistance scheme, Harsimrat Kaur accused it of attempting to make up for its failures through monetary promises. She alleged that women had earlier been promised Rs 60,000 but were now being offered Rs 3,000 under the scheme.

"The women of Punjab will never be enticed by such skulduggery," she said, targeting the government over what she described as unfulfilled commitments.

The SAD is seeking to position itself as a party offering a broader response to the concerns of women, particularly families affected by drug addiction.

Harsimrat Kaur highlighted the role of 'Mai Bhago Di Fauj', the party's women-led anti-drug initiative, and promised that it would collect information about drug traffickers and those allegedly shielding them.

She said that if the SAD returned to power in 2027, a special task force headed by a woman DGP would investigate the information collected by the group and ensure strict action against those found guilty. She also promised skill development, rehabilitation and loan support for people struggling with addiction.

By placing the drug issue at the centre of its women outreach, the SAD is seeking to connect with families worried about the impact of addiction on their children and the safety of their neighbourhoods. Harsimrat cited cases of women who had allegedly lost multiple sons to drugs, portraying the crisis as a deeply personal issue for Punjab's mothers.

The political contest over women voters is expected to intensify as the 2027 elections approach.

For AAP, the proposed Mawan Dheeyan Satkar scheme offers a direct financial-assistance pitch.

For the SAD, the challenge is to counter that appeal by invoking its legacy, raising questions over the AAP government's delivery record and presenting its anti-drug campaign as an alternative.

Monday's gathering in Bathinda indicated that the SAD intends to make women's concerns, financial promises and the drug crisis key components of its campaign as it seeks to regain political ground in Punjab.