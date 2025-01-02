"Ambulance In 10 Minutes": Blinkit Rolls Out New Service In Gurugram

Expanding beyond daily essentials, beauty products, pet care, baby care items, and food, Blinkit has introduced a new service. The quick commerce firm provides an ambulance to a patient's doorstep within approximately 10 minutes.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced on X that the initiative launched on Thursday with an initial fleet of five ambulances operating in Gurugram.

"Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities. The first five ambulances will be on the road in Gurugram starting today. As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the @letsblinkit app," Mr Dhindsa posted.

The CEO said they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities.

"As we expand the service to more areas, you will start seeing an option to book a Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulance through the Blinkit app," said Mr Dhindsa in the X post.

According to Mr Dhindsa, Blinkit ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, an AED (Automated External Defibrillator), a stretcher, a monitor, a suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

Each ambulance would have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure they can deliver quality service.

"Profit is not a goal here," the startup founder said. "We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term."

Blinkit aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years.

As Blinkit launched this ambulance service, Mr Dhindsa appealed to people to make way for an ambulance always.



