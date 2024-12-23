Allu Arjun Summoned By Hyderabad Police For Questioning In Stampede Case

Stampede case: Allu Arjun has been summoned by the police for questioning

'Pushpa 2' actor Allu Arjun has been summoned by the Hyderabad Police for questioning tomorrow in the theatre stampede case. He is out on bail, after he spent a night in jail.

A woman was killed and her son was critically injured in the stampede that happened during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' in Hyderabad on December 4.

Allu Arjun will have to go to Chikkadpally police station at 11 am tomorrow, the police said. The actor's legal team came to his house this evening to discuss the development.

After the stampede, the theatre management, Allu Arjun and his team were charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

He was arrested on December 13, and was sent to 14-day custody by a city court. The same day, the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks.

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the high court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Sunday said the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion. The police chief also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to counter Allu Arjun's claims.

The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what happened on December 4. Mr Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 clips.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking in the assembly, had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a 'roadshow' even after the stampede.

The same day, Allu Arjun had addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He also said he was hurt over "character assassination".

With inputs from IANS