All Tests Are Normal, I Am Perfectly Well Now: P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram had suffered dehydration due to extreme heat in Ahmedabad.
New Delhi:

Congress leader P Chidambaram, who fainted due to heat at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, informed that all his tests are normal and he is perfectly well now.

He had suffered dehydration due to extreme heat.


"Because of extreme heat, I suffered dehydration. All tests are normal. I am perfectly well now. Thank you, all," he said in an update on his health in a social media post on X.

Earlier, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram informed that his father P Chidambaram had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat and dehydration in Ahmedabad and is under observation in Zydus Hospital. He stated that doctors are reviewing his parameters, which are currently normal.

In a social media post on X, Karti Chidambaram said, "My father @PChidambaram_IN has been examined & investigated by a team of emergency physicians, cardiologists & neurologists, all current reports are within normal parameters. He is being kept overnight at Zydus Hospital Ahmedabad for observations. Thank you all for your wishes"

"My father @PChidambaram_IN had an episode of presyncope due to extreme heat & dehydration in Ahmedabad & is under observation in Zydus Hospital. The doctors are reviewing his parameters which are currently normal, " he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chidambaram arrived in Ahmedabad for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) session.

The 84th National Convention of the AICC was held in Ahmedabad on April 8-9, marking its return to Gujarat after a 64-year gap.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

