All Pilgrims Stranded At Kailash Mansarovar Evacuated From Nepal

The pilgrims were stuck for nearly a week in western Nepal because of blocked transportation

All 1,430 Indian pilgrims who were stranded while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet have been airlifted to safety with the evacuation of the last batch of 160 people from Nepal's mountainous regions today, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu said.



Those rescued from Hilsa and Simikot districts have been moved to Nepalgunj and Surkhet, the two towns with better health care and infrastructure facilities close to the Indian border.



"The evacuation process was completed after 160 stranded pilgrims were evacuated today from Simikot and Hilsa. Embassy's team continues to be stationed to monitor the situation," the Indian mission tweeted.



"As of today, 1,430 stranded pilgrims were airlifted from Simikot/Hilsa to Nepalgunj/Surkhet and have achieved a zero in both these places," it said.



The pilgrims were stuck for the past five-six days as continued downpour in western Nepal had blocked the transportation.



The Indian embassy took initiatives to evacuate them and provide necessary medicine and other essential items as soon as they got information, an official said. Commercial flights and Nepal Army helicopters were also deployed for the task over the past few days.



