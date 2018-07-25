115 Mansarovar Yatra Pilgrims Stranded In Uttarakhand Rescued

Earlier this month, hundreds of Indian pilgrims were stranded in Nepal while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet.

As many as 115 pilgrims were stranded in Uttarakhand due to inclement weather (File)

New Delhi: 

All stranded pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Uttarakhand's Gunji have been evacuated and brought to Pithoragarh by Indian Air Force helicopters, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

As many as 115 pilgrims were stranded in Uttarakhand due to inclement weather, Ms Swaraj had tweeted on Sunday.

"I am happy to inform that all Kailash Mansarovar Yatris stranded at Gunji (Uttarakhand) have been evacuated and brought to Pithoragarh by IAF helicopters. With this, normal movement of Yatris has recommenced," she said.

Earlier this month, hundreds of Indian pilgrims were stranded in Nepal's mountainous region while returning from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet.

They were airlifted to safety after a massive evacuation drive.

