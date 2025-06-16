First Batch Of Kailash Mansarovar Yatris Leave For Nathula Pass

After a five-year gap, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula Pass in Sikkim has resumed with a batch of 36 pilgrims - 23 male and 13 female - heading to the 18 Mile base on Monday, ahead of their scheduled journey to Mansarovar on June 20.

The group of pilgrims was briefed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) before their departure. The team will be accompanied by liaison officers, cooks, ITBP personnel, and a doctor throughout their journey.

"It's a very important yatra and a great duty as a Liaison Officer to take the yatris to that holy place. Most of the yatris are of old age, but they are full of energy, full of vigour, and are excited to complete the yatra. A medical checkup has already been carried out (once) in Delhi. The ITBP is also going to conduct a medical checkup," Sanjay Kumar Kothari, Liaison Officer, told NDTV.

"ITBP personnel are also going with us to the Chinese side, and we have cooks and doctors from ITBP. Given all the assistance provided by all the agencies, we hope to be able to complete the yatra in the best possible way," Mr Kothari added.

The briefing was conducted by the ITBP, the co-along hosts with the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation (STDC), who are in charge of providing security to the yatris till Nathula.

"We have made all the arrangements for the yatris. All normal arrangements are there, and our people will be there to help in terms of medical help and security arrangements as well," Sanjeev Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General (Sikkim), ITBP, told reporters.

The pilgrims would first stay at the newly constructed acclimatisation centre at 18 Mile for two days, followed by another two-day stay at Sherathang. On the sixth day, after their medical status and documents are checked, they will cross over to the Chinese side.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will flag off the yatris when they leave for the yatra. Citizens up to the age of 70 years can apply for the yatra, and they are chosen through an online procedure overseen by the Ministry of External Affairs.

To support their physical and mental readiness for the yatra, the pilgrims will be kept engaged through light activities, including visits to local tourist spots, yoga sessions, and bhajan gatherings.

"This is a proud moment for Sikkim and the country. Hosting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through our state is not just an honour but also an opportunity to showcase our hospitality and infrastructure. We've already begun receiving positive feedback from the pilgrims," said the CEO of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, Rajendra Chettri.

"This is (also) a proud moment for the STDC because the trust the Ministry of External Affairs has placed in the STDC is just enormous. I think our experience and past record speak for themselves. We have been speaking to the yatris for feedback and taking care of them. Overall, it has been a very satisfying experience for us as well," Mr Chettri added.