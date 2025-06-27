NDTV Ground Report: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After 6 Years

After a long wait of nearly six years, the sacred Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed. The revered journey, suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising tensions along the border following the Galwan Valley clash, has finally reopened, allowing devotees to undertake the once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage to Mount Kailash. NDTV's ground report captured the first glimpses of the majestic Kailash Parvat.

On June 21, the first batch of Indian pilgrims crossed into China's Tibet Autonomous Region via the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. This year, 750 pilgrims were selected from over 5,500 applicants through a computerised lottery. Organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs between June and September, the yatra is being conducted through two designated routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. The pilgrimage spans 23 to 25 days and includes a challenging 45-km trek.

NDTV spoke with several pilgrims at different stages of the journey.

Pilgrims, many visibly emotional, were seen chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Om Namah Shivaya", and sprinkling holy Ganga water at the banks of Mansarovar Lake. While bathing in the sacred waters is prohibited, devotees believe that even setting foot at the lake washes away lifetimes of sins.

One pilgrim shared with NDTV, "The entire cosmos is said to be centered around Kailash. This place is believed to be the centre of the universe. Now that we are standing here, words fail us. We are speechless."

Another devotee remarked with folded hands, "The greatest strength I've found is that of Lord Shiva's blessings."

A woman pilgrim said, "The youngest in our group is 20 years-old and the oldest is 69. Every member of our batch has completed the parikrama successfully. It's nothing short of a divine blessing."

Among the most touching visuals captured was that of an elderly woman who had taken a maun vrat, a vow of silence.

Though she did not speak, her hand gestures conveyed deep devotion, she raised her hands to the sky and brought them down over her head, taking blessings. With a gentle smile and folded hands, she stood still as droplets of sacred water shimmered on her skin.