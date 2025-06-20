After 5 Years, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes Through Sikkim

The first batch of 36 pilgrims taking part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra crossed over to the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) of China through Nathula border in Sikkim this morning. The first batch of pilgrims between the ages of 21 and 70 years is being escorted by two Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel as liaison officers towards the Chinese side.

The pilgrimage was flagged off by Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Nathula. He was joined by Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa along with other ministers and legislators.

The pilgrims will be spending 11 days in the Tibetan Autonomous Region to reach Mt Kailash and Mansarovar Lake. They were received by the People's Republic of China's officials and army personnel at the border with China.

After a five-year gap, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Nathula Pass in Sikkim has resumed with a batch of 36 pilgrims - 23 male and 13 female - heading to the 18 Mile base on Monday, ahead of their scheduled journey to Mansarovar on June 20.

The pilgrims stayed at the newly constructed acclimatisation centre at 18 Mile for two days, followed by another two-day stay at Sherathang. On Friday, after their medical status and documents were checked, they crossed over to the Chinese side.

"This is a proud moment for Sikkim and the country. Hosting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through our state is not just an honour but also an opportunity to showcase our hospitality and infrastructure. We've already begun receiving positive feedback from the pilgrims," said the CEO of Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, Rajendra Chettri.

"This is (also) a proud moment for the STDC because the trust the Ministry of External Affairs has placed in the STDC is just enormous. I think our experience and past record speak for themselves. We have been speaking to the yatris for feedback and taking care of them. Overall, it has been a very satisfying experience for us as well," Mr Chettri added.