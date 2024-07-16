All-Party Meet On July 21 Ahead Of Parliament Session, Trinamool To Skip

File photo

The government has convened an all-party meeting on July 21 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will start next Monday, sources said.

This will be Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's first time at the customary session-eve meeting of floor leaders from all parties if he attends it.

Trinamool Congress sources said no representatives from the party will attend the meeting as July 21 is observed by the party as Martyrs Day.

The July 21 Martyr's Day is observed in memory of 13 Congress supporters who were shot dead in firing by the Kolkata Police in 1993 during a march to the state secretariat -- Writers Buildings -- when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief at that time and she continued to mark the day by holding a rally every year even after forming the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 22 and will conclude on August 12. The Budget will be presented on July 23.

